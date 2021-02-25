Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.46. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 100,017 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

