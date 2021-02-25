AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25.

AMAYA Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AYAG)

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province.

