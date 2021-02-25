Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,206.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

