Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,293,000. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,238.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.