Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

