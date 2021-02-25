Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,206.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

