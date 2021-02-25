Ambrosus (AMB) Reaches Market Cap of $14.99 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $866,166.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00483376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052912 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars.

