Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and $866,166.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00483376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052912 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.