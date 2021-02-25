AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $10.75. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 3,466,730 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 36.0% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

