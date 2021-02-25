AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMCX. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

AMC Networks stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 63,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,088. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

