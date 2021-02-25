Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

