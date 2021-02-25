Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
