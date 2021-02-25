American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 173,802 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,698 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

AEO stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.