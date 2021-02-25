American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.46.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

