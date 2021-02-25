American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.55-4.75 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.