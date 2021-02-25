American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

