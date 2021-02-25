American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 58,788 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $48,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after buying an additional 660,578 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

AXP stock opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.