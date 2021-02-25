American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.22-1.28 EPS.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

