American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American International Group traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 5331969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in American International Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

