American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$2.19, but opened at C$2.47. American Manganese shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 286,696 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.59 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47.

In other American Manganese news, Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$137,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$599,760. Also, Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576,407 shares in the company, valued at C$1,609,383.15. Insiders have sold a total of 418,000 shares of company stock worth $376,086 over the last ninety days.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

