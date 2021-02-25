American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Gap Down to $29.67

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $27.00. American Public Education shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 5,775 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $421.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in American Public Education by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Public Education by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

