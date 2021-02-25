American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Gap Down to $29.67

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $27.00. American Public Education shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 5,775 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $421.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.
About American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
