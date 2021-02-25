American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

AMSWA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,194. The stock has a market cap of $653.35 million, a P/E ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

