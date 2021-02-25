American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.
AMSWA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,194. The stock has a market cap of $653.35 million, a P/E ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
About American Software
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.
