American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.26% of American Superconductor worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after acquiring an additional 390,173 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $6,541,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 185,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 154,806 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

AMSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $698.10 million, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.