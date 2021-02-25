American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $63,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $1,215,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.85. The stock had a trading volume of 137,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,426. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.72. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

