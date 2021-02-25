American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

AWK stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.10.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

