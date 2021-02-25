America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.77. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRMT stock traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

