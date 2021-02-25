Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) CEO Fred W. Boehler Sells 191,097 Shares

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 1,763,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,948. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

