Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Insider Thomas C. Novosel Sells 28,948 Shares

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE COLD traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
