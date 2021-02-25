Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold 115,872 shares of company stock worth $23,411,000 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

NYSE AMP opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

