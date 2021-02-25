AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.58. 1,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,117. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $75.12.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

