AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $6.41. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 66,773 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from AmeriServ Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AmeriServ Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AmeriServ Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.