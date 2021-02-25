Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

