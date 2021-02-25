Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

