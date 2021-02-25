Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.40% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $505,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,680,000 after acquiring an additional 274,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 317,779 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,763,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 522,513 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $489,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

