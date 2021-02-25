Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.74

Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.74 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.99). Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 65,895 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of £114.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

