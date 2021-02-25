AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dollar General by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 252,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,200,000 after buying an additional 151,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.17. 54,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,794. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

