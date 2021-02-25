AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 130.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,767 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 2.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,312.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 290,974 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 44.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Quanta Services by 1,320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 551.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 181,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

PWR traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.86. 40,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,087. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $81.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

