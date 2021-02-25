AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $3.23 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Invesco comprises about 1.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.87. 79,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,603. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

