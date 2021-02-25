AMJ Financial Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.70.

NVDA stock traded down $36.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $543.42. The company had a trading volume of 482,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

