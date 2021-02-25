AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 59,941 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,941 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 763,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,478,906. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

