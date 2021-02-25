AMO Coin (AMO) Market Cap Hits $16.99 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $16.99 million and $2.08 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00055164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00738711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00036473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00041803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,606,519,131 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

