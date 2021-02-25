Amoveo (VEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $1,039.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $85.45 or 0.00184263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Amoveo

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.