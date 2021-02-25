Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 890,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,516,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPY. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.31.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $42,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,683,185 shares of company stock worth $9,457,283. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 71,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.