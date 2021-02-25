Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 433,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 395,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

