AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Trading Down 7.9%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.52. 816,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 187,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

About AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprise Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators that consist of phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

