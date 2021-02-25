Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,994 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85.

On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80.

Square stock traded down $10.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.11. 15,808,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day moving average of $195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.50, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

