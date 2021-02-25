AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Shares Down 2.5%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 1,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.