Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 2,520,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,905,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

