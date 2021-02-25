Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $185.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.14. 36,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,946 shares of company stock worth $4,113,188. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.