Analysts Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report $103.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.92 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $121.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $345.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $378.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $543.91 million, with estimates ranging from $498.70 million to $589.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

ACEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050 in the last 90 days. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 790,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,872,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

ACEL opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

