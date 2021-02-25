Analysts Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ATHX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $444.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Athersys by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 103,826 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys during the third quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Athersys by 26.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 259,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Athersys by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.